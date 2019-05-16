Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Precision Flow Systems ("PFS") from funds advised by BC Partners Advisors L.P. and The Carlyle Group. The transaction was completed on May 15, 2019 for $1.45 billion.

PFS is a leading provider of fluid management systems with world class brands including Milton Roy, LMI, Haskel, BuTech, Dosatron, YZ Systems, Williams and Hartell. It serves mission-critical applications including water, precision irrigation, oil and gas, chemical and industrial. PFS generated sales of approximately $400 million in 2018, has approximately 1,000 employees and operates seven global manufacturing locations.

