The Self Care Platform will be Featured in LVMH's Booth and Contend for the LVMH Innovation Award

CareOS, the digital platform for personal care, will demonstrate its groundbreaking capabilities to attendees at VivaTech in LVMH's Luxury Lab. Details of CareOS's presentation are below for media and other interested attendees. CareOS executives are available for comment throughout the conference.

Where: VivaTech Booth J30-005 When: Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18 What: CareOS will demonstrate the first platform for personal care that offers the privacy, user experience and functionality needed to create a satisfying digital environment in the bathroom, salon and other places we engage in self care. The platform combines and enhances data from smart personal care devices and digital services, improving the user's health and appearance. The touchless smart mirror interface provides access to all of the data and insight users need to live longer and better lives. Contact: Chloé Szulzinger, press@care-os.com

"LVMH shows the world how to approach beauty and lifestyle with sophistication and innovation," said Chloé Szulzinger, co-founder head of marketing-communications of CareOS. "And VivaTech is where the future of our industry unfolds."

CareOS is working with leading beauty and wellness brands on custom platforms for use in salons, spas and retail. The demonstration at VivaTech will replicate this experience with visitors standing in front of the CareOS CES Award-winning Artemis mirror where they can virtually change lipstick and hair styles, or try on glasses, thanks to Google's TensorFlow Lite technology.

About CareOS

CareOS, the digital center of self care, is a privacy-first, intuitive, open platform for personal intelligence that works naturally into an individual's hygiene, beauty, wellness and preventative care rituals. It makes the best possible use of time spent in front of a mirror to improve health and appearance by organizing and enhancing information from connected devices, digital services and CareOS's own AI. CareOS is a Baracoda company, led by experts with decades of experience in connected devices and wellness, providing support to consumers in their bathrooms, salons, spas and retail stores. www.care-os.com

