Mondo TV's Q119 figures are as flagged, tracking to its December 2018 business plan. Our revenue and earnings numbers are unchanged. YooHoo to the Rescue is now airing globally on Netflix, giving a strong start to management's ambitions to broaden geographic revenue spread. The group has settled with three of the four Asian customers that withdrew in H218, but remains in dispute with one. It has also disclosed that it is subject to a further tax authority investigation, which it is confident will find in its favour. A further mark down in the share price, now off the lows, leaves the valuation at a deep discount to peers and the DCF.

