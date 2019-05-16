Cantamus Bach Choir & Orchestra of London 60th Anniversary Concert: Exciting Essex Performance of the Thrilling Haydn's Nelson Mass, in Memory of Dr Peter Macdonald, Cantamus Founder

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1798 Nelson Mass is regarded as Haydn's greatest single composition. At the time, Napoleon's armies had crossed the Alps and threatened Vienna itself: Haydn's own title for the work was Missa in Angustiis (Mass for troubled times). But on 1 August Admiral Horatio Nelson defeated Napoleon at the Battle of the Nile, and the mass acquired the nickname the Nelson Mass.

Choirs love to sing this spirited work. From the stark forte opening D Minor unison octave-fall "Ky-ri-e!", to the contrapuntal high-register entries of the waterfall-tumbling motif in the final D Major Dona Nobis chorus, it offers a spectacular opportunity to enthral contemporary audiences, with distinctly individual movements - fresh, intricate, intimate, emotionally powerful, and, yes, cool, and jazzy.

And the icing on the cake of this must-see Concert is the magnificent Gloria, Vivaldi's most familiar and popular sacred work. Anyone who loves soul-grabbing good music with beautiful melodies, drama and texture should be at All Saints Church Chigwell Row, Essex, on Saturday 15th June 2019, to experience the Cantamus Bach Choir & Orchestra of London presenting the Nelson Mass and Gloria.

"Cantamus has achieved an enviable reputation for ensemble instrumental accuracy and interpretation quality, and warm and emotional vocal communication, of classic choral works," says Dr Stephen Castell, its Patron. "In this 60th Anniversary Concert, in memory of its Founder, Cantamus will deliver a performance that will, as ever, excite and entertain."

Dr Peter Macdonald 4 November 1942 - 18 May 2017

Founder of the Cantamus Bach Choir & Orchestra of London, 1959

Dr Peter Macdonald was one of the leading Bach and Baroque Music scholars of his generation, among the UK's most high-achieving and well-known musical personalities in the music profession. He could well have been appointed conductor of a national orchestra, and become recognised and celebrated world-wide.

Peter directed and presented many splendid choral performances, with works by masters such as Bach, Handel, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky. He was invited Maestro of the St Petersburg Orchestra and brought to the UK the outstanding St Petersburg Boys Choir, for a tour culminating in an awesome concert at the Royal Albert Hall. In 2012 he suffered a serious stroke, but was able to conduct in 2013 a memorable Bach St John Passion Cantamus concert.

All members of the Cantamus Bach Choir & Orchestra of London, past and present, wish to salute and celebrate, in performing the incomparable Haydn Nelson Mass and Vivaldi Gloria, the life of Dr Peter Macdonald, their Founder, an inspirational professional musical intellect and practitioner, and a man of outstanding wit, generosity, and humour.

Full Details of the Concert

ALL SAINTS CHURCH

Romford Road Chigwell Row Essex IG7 4QD

Cantamus Bach Choir

Cantamus Bach Orchestra of London

(Leader:Michael Gray)

'Gloria' Vivaldi (RV 589)

'Nelson Mass' Haydn (Hob. XXII/11)

Organ Concerto Opus 4 No. 2 in B flat Handel

Soloists: Yolande Grant-Thompson | Kate Fruchterman | Alexandre Garziglia

Rodney Williams | Duncan Patterson

Conductor: Peter Stannard

Saturday 15th June 2019 at 7.30pm

Admission by Ticket £15.00 (concessions £10.00)

Available from 020 8500 8313 and at the door

Patron: Dr Stephen Castell | President: Geoffrey Horsnell

Vice Presidents: Dr Colin Flint | Ian Marriott | Ruth Macdonald

Registered in England 1686005

http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Bio/Cantamus-Bach.htm

