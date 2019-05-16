Smile Launches PDFpen 11, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-Based Professional

PDF Editors PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 now with split view, a new Font Bar, and Continuity Camera support.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 11 introduces split view, a new Font Bar, and Continuity Camera support.

PDFpen provides a comprehensive document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with a variety of editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information. Export to Microsoft Word. Fix typos without the original document. Add comments, images and highlight text.

Version 11 adds the ability to show different parts of a document simultaneously with split view. The new Font Bar allows for quick font selection for new and selected text.

Also included, the ability to add multiple items as a single unit to the Library, specify margin positioning for page numbers, and turn position guides on and off.

"Customers' needs are our top priority, and we are delighted to deliver an even more robust and powerful feature set," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "PDFpen's new features such as split view, the Font Bar, and Continuity Camera support, among many other improvements, follow through on that goal."

PDFpen and PDFpenPro are part of a family of products which includes the iPad and iPhone apps PDFpen 4 and PDFpen Scan+. Documents sync between devices for seamless editing via Dropbox and iCloud.

PDFpen is available for €74,95. PDFpenPro is €124,95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

For iPad and iPhone: PDFpen 4 is €19,99, and PDFpen Scan+ is €6,99 on the iTunes App Store.

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone.

