Enteric Disease Testing Market Will Reach a Valuation of US$4.9 Billion by 2025; Rapid Technological Advancements in Diagnosis Fosters Growth - Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Projections from TMR expert's reveals that the growth of the global enteric disease testing market is expected to occur at 3.6% CAGR during the assessment period from 2018-2025. The market will attain a valuation of US$4.9 bn by 2025-end. The market was valued US$3.7 bn in 2017.

From the perspective of disease indication, the bacterial enteric diseases segment achieves the top position in the global enteric disease testing market. Rising incidences of several diseases associated with C. difficile and E. coli makes the segment prominent. On the regional front, North America and Europe is dominating the global enteric disease testing market as these regions showcase the presence of severe intestinal disease infections

Governments' Regulations & Reimbursement Scenarios for Enteric Diseases Fillips Market

Enteric infection refers to intestinal diseases, which causes several symptoms ranging from diarrhea to severe systemic infections. In these conditions, various foreign antigens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites generally affect the intestine. However, enteric diseases are predominantly caused due to shigella, norovirus, E.coli, and rotavirus. Burgeoning population, especially in the urban areas of developing regions is a crucial factor responsible for rapidly spreading enteric diseases on the account of unhygienic conditions.

Numerous other factors such as poor sanitation and unsafe drinking water are also fueling the prevalence of enteric diseases. Thus, to overcome the severity of such diseases, the healthcare industry worldwide are acquiring more technologically advanced treatments and diagnostics. A soaring demand for a wide range of testing technologies and novel therapeutics for enteric diseases are also positively influencing the growth of the global enteric disease testing market.

Furthermore, rapid advancements in medical research and significant growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are also propelling expansion in the global enteric disease testing market. Other factor such as increasing tourism in underdeveloped regions and governments' strict regulations in controlling several types of enteric diseases are providing impetus to the growth of the global enteric disease testing market.

Poor Medical Research Infrastructure in Developing Regions Could Deter Market's Growth

Insufficient and ineffective medical research infrastructure, especially in developing economies is highly preventing testing methodologies, which in turn is hampering the growth of the global enteric disease testing market. Moreover, lack of resources is also challenging the growth of the market. Nonetheless, rapid deployment of advanced testing equipment is believed to underpin market's growth momentum in the upcoming years.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) points out an intense competition among a large number of players in the global enteric disease testing market. Thus, the competitive landscape of the market is highly fragmented in nature. Several small players have taken an approach to operate within regional markets. The global enteric disease testing market, however, features the authority of a few leading players, who operate at global level.

The dominant players in the global enteric disease testing market are acquiring joint ventures in order to accentuate their position permanently. Other players are highly focusing on mergers and acquisitions as a key growth strategy to expand their geographical boundaries. However, players in the global enteric disease testing market are competing on the basis of enhancing research expertise. They are incorporating advanced technologies to their diagnostic platforms to bring efficiency in the disease testing methods. A few prominent players' names in the global enteric disease testing market include Cepheid Inc., Trinity Biotech plc. Biomerica Inc., and Biomerieux SA.

The review is based on a market research report by TMR, titled, "Enteric Disease Testing Market (Disease Indication - Bacterial Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease, and Parasitic Enteric Disease; Testing Methods - Immunoassay Testing, Conventional Testing, and Molecular Diagnostic Testing; End User - Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Physician Offices) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2017 - 2025".

