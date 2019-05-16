Inspire Investing: Inspire's Biblical Bond ETF is the First ESG Fixed-Income ETF to Break $100 Million AUM

Beating out such industry giants as iShares, Nuveen and VanEck, the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF [NYSE: IBD] broke $100 million AUM in under two years of trading

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Inspire Investing's biblical bond ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF [NYSE: IBD], recently surpassed the $100 million assets under management (AUM) mark in under two years of trading. IBD is the first ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) fixed-income ETF to break the $100 million AUM mark, beating out such industry giants as iShares, Nuveen and VanEck. IBD currently has assets of $105 million.

This comes just short months after Inspire's Global Hope ETF [NYSE: BLES] broke $100 million AUM. BLES has continued its rapid growth and currently holds $145.8 million AUM, as of May 10.

Here is what Inspire CEO Robert Netzly had to say about the fund's asset growth: "We are incredibly humbled to be the first ESG fixed-income ETF ever to break $100 million in AUM. Being a biblically responsible fund, this milestone brings even more credibility to the biblically responsible investing movement. Wall Street is starting to notice that there are millions of Christian investors who want to glorify God with their finances, and it is inspiring transformation."

The Inspire Corporate Bond ETF was also named as a finalist in the "Thematic ETF of the Year - 2018" category for the 2018 ETF.com Awards earlier this year.

About Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD)

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF is a faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) bond ETF that seeks to deliver quality performance characteristics while also creating meaningful impact in the lives of people across the globe. This fund seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond to the performance of the Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Index.

IBD invests in higher credit quality, investment-grade fixed-income securities of some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned large companies in the United States, as measured by the companies' Inspire Impact Score. The Inspire Impact Score is Inspire's proprietary methodology of identifying alignment with positive, biblical values across environmental, social and governance categories.

For more information on the Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF [NYSE: IBD], including performance, fact sheets, prospectus and other information, visit http://www.inspireETF.com.

Rapid Growth

Inspire's commitment to supporting biblical values such as pro-life, traditional marriage and ending human trafficking with their investment offerings seems to resonate with investors across the globe.

IBD has grown rapidly along with Inspire's other biblically responsible ETFs, helping Inspire gain recognition as the No. 5 fastest-growing registered investment advisor (RIA) firm in the nation in 2017, according to Financial Advisor Magazine's "Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs" annual report.

All four of Inspire's ETFs total over $392.9 million AUM as of May 10, 2019.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible ETFs. Inspire ETFs utilize the innovative Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world to identify companies that align with the values of faith-based investors.

Inspire also donates 50 percent or more of their own corporate profits generated from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe. Most recently, Inspire adopted a village in the coffee-farming mountains of Guatemala and is working to provide a church building, clean water, improved education, a fully functional medical clinic and child sponsorship to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Past performance is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns or avoid losses.

Fixed-income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed-income securities owned by the Fund. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. The Fund is a new fund with a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473 or visit http://www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Inspire and Northern Lights Distributors LLC are not affiliated. 3372-NLD-5/14/2019

