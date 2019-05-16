Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0010221803 IC Group IC Group is given observation status, because Friheden Invest A/S has decided to launch a unconditional, voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of IC Group to acquire the entire share capital of IC Group. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 16 May 2019. ________________________________________________ For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=725507