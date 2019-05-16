Teleste Continues its Cooperation With Belgian Cable Operator VOO as Part of VOO's Digitization programme

TURKU, FINLAND, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is continuing its cooperation with the Belgian cable operator VOO (Nethys) to deploy Teleste's Luminato digital headend solution as part of VOO's Digitization programme. The flexible and compact Luminato platform is used as a broadcast play-out at the business customer location. It allows the creation of specific and customized TV packages that are consumed within the business customers own network.

Until now, over 140 Luminato chassis have been deployed. The outlook for the upcoming years is that the number of chassis will significantly grow.

"We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Teleste to provide us with the latest video processing technology on the market. We are confident that the flexible and compact Luminato platform meets our requirements of stable and relia-ble content delivery for years to come", notes Jérôme Delvaux, Business Product Manager Digital TV.

The Luminato platform is designed to offer operators easy and flexible options for content reception and live content processing. The platform is capable of supporting any combination of the available modules, which enables operators to adjust the service according to their specific needs. With its compact architecture, the Luminato platform is one of the most dense solutions available in the industry.

"This continued cooperation agreement is an important milestone for Teleste. It provides an excellent basis to further extend VOO's service offering towards business customers. With Teleste's broad range of solutions and our strong local presence, we can contribute to VOO's success in the B2B market," explains Hans De Bruyn, Country Manager and Sales Director for Teleste Belgium.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About VOO

VOO, present on the french speaking part of Belgium (including Brussels), is a 4P wallon telecom operator selling the speediest Internet service, landlines and mobile offers and a very rich TV offer including Be tv, a premium pay tv.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-continues-its-cooperation-with-belgian-cable-operator-voo-as-part-of-voo-s-digitization-prog,c2813630