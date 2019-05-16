Serinus Energy plc: Voting Results from AGM

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on 16 May 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. The voting results for the Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolution presented to shareholders in the Proxy Statement and Notice of Meeting dated 23 April 2019 were as follows:
Voting Results
|Ordinary Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Withheld
|Number
|Percent
(%)
|Number
|Percent
(%)
|1. Financial Statements
|121,710,574
|99.99
|7,000
|0.01
|0
|2. Re-appoint L Redziniak
|121,710,574
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|7,000
|3. Re-appoint J Auld
|121,717,574
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|4. Re-appoint E Barker
|121,710,574
|99.99
|7,000
|0.01
|0
|5. Re-appoint J Causgrove
|121,710,574
|99.99
|7,000
|0.01
|0
|6. Re-appoint D Jakubowicz
|121,717,574
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|7. Re-appoint T Heck
|121,717,574
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|8. Re-appoint BDO
|121,717,574
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|0
|9. Agree the Remuneration
|121,710,574
|99.99
|7,000
|0.01
|0
|10.Allot Relevant Securities
|121,717,529
|100.00
|45
|0.00
|0
|Special Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Withheld
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Number
|Percent
(%)
|11. Article 12 of Articles
|121,717,529
|100.00
|45
|0.00
|0
Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" shown.
About Serinus
Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.
Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.
