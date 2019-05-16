Serinus Energy plc: Voting Results from AGM

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on 16 May 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. The voting results for the Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolution presented to shareholders in the Proxy Statement and Notice of Meeting dated 23 April 2019 were as follows:



Voting Results

Ordinary Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes

Withheld Number Percent

(%) Number Percent

(%) 1. Financial Statements 121,710,574 99.99 7,000 0.01 0 2. Re-appoint L Redziniak 121,710,574 100.00 0 0.00 7,000 3. Re-appoint J Auld 121,717,574 100.00 0 0.00 0 4. Re-appoint E Barker 121,710,574 99.99 7,000 0.01 0 5. Re-appoint J Causgrove 121,710,574 99.99 7,000 0.01 0 6. Re-appoint D Jakubowicz 121,717,574 100.00 0 0.00 0 7. Re-appoint T Heck 121,717,574 100.00 0 0.00 0 8. Re-appoint BDO 121,717,574 100.00 0 0.00 0 9. Agree the Remuneration 121,710,574 99.99 7,000 0.01 0 10.Allot Relevant Securities 121,717,529 100.00 45 0.00 0 Special Resolution Votes For

Votes Against

Votes

Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent

(%) 11. Article 12 of Articles 121,717,529 100.00 45 0.00 0

Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" shown.



About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ( www.serinusenergy.com ) or contact the following:

