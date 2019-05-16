sprite-preloader
WKN: 3864 ISIN: JE00BF4N9R98  
16.05.2019
Serinus Energy plc: Voting Results from AGM

Serinus Energy plc: Voting Results from AGM

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on 16 May 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. The voting results for the Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolution presented to shareholders in the Proxy Statement and Notice of Meeting dated 23 April 2019 were as follows:

Voting Results

Ordinary ResolutionVotes For Votes Against Votes
Withheld
NumberPercent
(%)		 NumberPercent
(%)
1. Financial Statements121,710,57499.99 7,0000.01 0
2. Re-appoint L Redziniak121,710,574100.00 00.00 7,000
3. Re-appoint J Auld121,717,574100.00 00.00 0
4. Re-appoint E Barker121,710,57499.99 7,0000.01 0
5. Re-appoint J Causgrove121,710,57499.99 7,0000.01 0
6. Re-appoint D Jakubowicz121,717,574100.00 00.00 0
7. Re-appoint T Heck121,717,574100.00 00.00 0
8. Re-appoint BDO121,717,574100.00 00.00 0
9. Agree the Remuneration121,710,57499.99 7,0000.01 0
10.Allot Relevant Securities121,717,529100.00 450.00 0
Special ResolutionVotes For
 Votes Against
 Votes
Withheld
NumberPercent (%) NumberPercent
(%)
11. Article 12 of Articles121,717,529100.00 450.00 0

Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" shown.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc +1-403-264-8877
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy
Numis Securities Limited +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Emily Morris
GMP FirstEnergy +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright
Camarco +44 (0) 20 3781 8334
(Financial PR - London)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts
TBT i Wspólnicy +48 22 487 53 02
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)