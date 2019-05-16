Siemens Healthineers will showcase its unique, customizable offerings for in vitro diagnostics testing designed to improve workflow, efficiency and clinical outcomes.

The company will unveil its newest innovations for the Atellica Solution in the central laboratory, for blood gas testing at the point of care, and for molecular diagnostics.

There are more than 7.5 billion people on Earth1-and each one is deserving of accurate diagnostic test results. Each healthcare institution faces unique challenges to deliver results quickly and efficiently, which is why Siemens Healthineers is focusing clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine professionals' attention on its Outcomes that Matter exhibit (Booth #51) at the 23rd IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine.

"Whether laboratories need the highest immunoassay testing throughput, a true high-sensitivity troponin I assay for cardiac testing, a handheld blood gas analyzer that can deliver results in less than one minute, one of the largest ranges of molecular assays for infectious disease testing, or artificial intelligence to drive adaptive, enhanced performance, Siemens Healthineers offers proven, customized diagnostic solutions that are transforming care delivery," said Michael Reitermann, Member of the Managing Board and President, Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "We invite attendees to see all these offerings firsthand in our booth."

Siemens Healthineers will showcase in Booth #51 new innovations for laboratory, point-of-care and molecular testing. In addition to hands-on product demonstrations, visitors to the Siemens Healthineers booth can choose their own virtual reality journey through a simulated hospital environment to visualize in vitro testing and workflow possibilities based upon their needs.

On display will be an integrated suite of sample management configurations that expand the power of the Atellica Solution, including a decapper, an enhanced vision system, a sealer, and customized sorting options.2 A tablet-based easy-to-navigate tile-based virtual assistant helps laboratories to improve workflow by simplifying and organizing operator interactions in a unique software solution. Siemens Healthineers also will demonstrate its offerings for clinical excellence including a broad and differentiated assay menu, diagnostics IT applications that help laboratories stay at the forefront of industry innovations, and AI-powered predictive maintenance capabilities for the instruments.

Attendees can see firsthand the newest innovation in blood gas for point-of-care testing, which will be unveiled at the show. The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas System2 is designed to offer an improved user experience and set an elevated standard in simplicity, quality, and data security for healthcare organizations. For laboratories interested in expanding their molecular diagnostic offerings, the new Fast Track Diagnostics testing menu from Siemens Healthineers features syndromic panels to improve patient care delivery, platform-agnostic kits for increased customer flexibility, and new lyophilized assays for improved workflow.3

In addition to its booth offerings, Siemens Healthineers is sponsoring educational workshops on industry hot topics such as high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I, the implementation of the Atellica Solution, the evolving role of biomarkers in prenatal care, and the implementation of point-of-care testing for effective patient management. To learn more about these presentations, please visit https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/news-and-events/conferences-events-new/ifcc.

1 https://www.un.org/development/desa/en/news/population/world-population-prospects-2017.html 2 Under development. Not commercially available. Future availability cannot be guaranteed. 3 Fast Track Diagnostics assays are CE-marked for IVD use in the EU The AtellicaSolution's immunoassay analyzer can run up to 440 tests per hour-the industry's highest productivity per square meter-depending on test mix.

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.4 billion and adjusted profit of €2.3 billion and has about 50,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

