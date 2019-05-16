-- Research that has redefined the trajectory and true impact of the disease underscores the campaign --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of Gout Liesa data-driven campaign to reframe physician dialogue on the reality of living with gout and underscore findings of recent research that warrant a new view on how to properly manage the disease.

Through a mix of thought-provoking visuals, expert videos and clinical data, the campaign is designed to inform a modern dialogue about the impact of gout. The goal is to specifically advance the understanding of the complex relationship between pain resolution and gout progression, given the unique mechanism that resolves acute pain in gout often results in patients delaying discussions with the physician. The campaign also underscores the reality of the consequences of inadequate management, such as bone erosion, joint damage and other systemic impacts.

Approximately 9.2 million people in the United States live with gout, a chronic, progressive, inflammatory form of arthritis1 that is caused by excess uric acid in the body and can require aggressive disease management. Gout may become uncontrolled in a portion of the population; uncontrolled gout is characterized by abnormally high levels of uric acid and persistent symptoms despite the use of conventional therapies.2 Due to misperceptions of gout's systemic impact and severity, it has largely been under-recognized and undertreated.3 However, over the last decade, breakthrough research into the pathophysiology of gout has redefined how the disease should be addressed to support patient care.

"The concept of gout as a chronic disease is not widely recognized," said Professor Georg Schett, M.D. "Even when the patient may not be having an acute gout attack, there are still problems with the buildup of uric acid crystal deposits, which trigger irreversible damage. If we want to get ahead of the destructive complications of the disease, we need to recognize gout earlier and treat it properly to prevent bone erosion and destruction of the local tissue."

Gout Liesillustrates the ways that the presentation of gout can be deceptive, such as how damage can continue after the end of a flare4,5,6,7,8 or the misconception that tophi urate deposits that look like lumps under the skin are a cosmetic issue and not a clinical concern6,8-9. Provocative vintage-style posters help demonstrate how gout is much more complex than its apparent presentation, and damage to the bones, joints and tissue can occur even in the absence of pain and other symptoms.4-8

"We believe that a deeper understanding of the biology of gout can lead to more precise management of the disease," said Jeffrey Kent, M.D., senior vice president, medical affairs and outcomes research, Horizon. "Gout Lies calls attention to the foundational research over the past decade that has changed how we think about the presentation and serious consequences of the condition, urging physicians to reconsider how they approach gout patients to achieve both short-term and long-term treatment goals."

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

