ARC Group, Inc.: Arc Group, Inc. Reports 286% Increase in Revenue For the First Quarter of 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / ARC Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ARCK ), a restaurant holding company with a focus on diversified, full-service restaurants and brands, today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 286% to $4,588,821 during Q1 2019 from $1,189,164 during Q1 2018.

Loss from operations was $256,993 for Q1 2019 compared to income from operations of $48,308 for Q1 2018.

Adjusted income from operations was $68,460 during Q1 2019 compared to $76,364 during Q1 2018.

Net loss was $414,243 for Q1 2019 compared to net income of $47,614 during Q1 2018.

EBITDA was $80,107 for Q1 2019 compared to $58,865 for Q1 2018.

A reconciliation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is included in the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Seenu G. Kasturi, CEO of ARC Group, stated, "We are extremely pleased to report that our revenue increased 286% to approximately $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was due to organic growth within Dick's Wings and our acquisition of Fat Patty's in August of 2018. We expect our revenue will continue to increase during the next 12 months as we generate sales through our company-owned restaurants, continue to improve the operations of our existing Dick's Wings and Fat Patty's restaurants, and open new Dick's Wings and Fat Patty's restaurants. We also opened our first Tilted Kilt restaurant in Louisiana in November 2018, which we currently operate as a franchise until we compete the acquisition of the entire franchise. We expect our revenue to increase substantially as a result of our pending acquisition of Tilted Kilt and as we acquire additional interests in other restaurant brands."

"We are pleased with our progress throughout the first quarter of 2019. Although our operating expenses increased due to the company-owned restaurants that we opened and acquired and the buildout of our infrastructure, we now have a highly scalable operation with tremendous profit potential as we continue to grow our revenue. We look forward to providing meaningful updates regarding Tilted Kilt as well as other developments as we continue to work towards acquiring leading brands at attractive multiples that will enhance our company and provide us with a diversified operating portfolio."

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares it's consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release also includes non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company's core business operations, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings. Accordingly, they may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For the purposes of this press release, the following non-GAAP financial measures have the following meanings:

"Adjusted income from operations" means income from operations plus depreciation expense, stock compensation expense, and amortization expense for operating and financing lease right-of-use assets, intangible assets and debt discount.

"EBITDA" means net (loss) / income plus depreciation expense and amortization expense for operating and financing lease right-of-use assets, intangible assets and debt discount interest expense, interest income, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other income.

"Adjusted earnings per share" means adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a holding company with a focus on the casual dining restaurant industry. ARC is the owner, operator and franchisor of Dick's Wings & Grill, a family-oriented restaurant chain with locations in Florida and Georgia. Now in its 24th year of operation, Dick's Wings serves over 25,000 wings daily, and prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. ARC operates four company-owned restaurants, three company-owned concession stands, and has 19 franchise locations. ARC also owns the Fat Patty's concept, with four locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. Fat Patty's offers a number of specialty burgers and sandwiches, wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, and steak and chicken dinners in a family friendly, casual dining environment.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

ARC Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, December 31,

2019 2018

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,680 $ 345,228 Accounts receivable, net 192,224 127,930 Ad funds receivable, net 11,596 10,500 Other receivables 579,497 556,986 Prepaid expenses 42,530 34,582 Inventory 191,954 211,025 Insurance proceeds receivable 69,075 - Notes receivable, net 2,967 2,967 Other current assets 5,968 8,078

Total current assets 1,270,491 1,297,296

Deposits 47,009 49,421 Notes receivable, net of current portion 1,501 2,553 Intangible assets, net 785,623 786,565 Property and equipment, net 1,122,484 12,537,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,743,590 - Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 11,184,738 -

Total assets $ 18,155,436 $ 14,673,337

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit

Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,549,457 $ 1,478,745 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 240,045 231,187 Other payables 546,525 544,098 Accrued interest 42,225 29,105 Settlement agreements payable 279,048 276,269 Accrued legal contingency 165,694 163,764 Contingent consideration 55,356 55,356 Deferred franchise fees 13,093 13,718 Operating lease liability 263,795 - Financing lease liability 182,379 175,764 Seller payable 312,000 312,000 Notes payable - related party, net 782,947 720,178 Gift card liabilities 52,664 81,956

Total current liabilities 4,485,228 4,082,140

Deferred franchise fees, net of current portion 48,516 51,516 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,501,664 - Financing lease liability net of current portion 11,161,870 11,210,146

Total liabilities 19,197,278 15,343,802

Stockholders' deficit:

Class A common stock - $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,080,771 and 6,680,065 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 70,808 66,801 Series A convertible preferred stock - $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized, 449,581 and -0- outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4,496 4,496 Additional paid-in capital 4,537,180 4,490,338 Stock subscriptions payable 7,470 15,453 Accumulated deficit (5,661,796 ) (5,247,553 )

Total stockholders' deficit (1,041,842 ) (670,465 )

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 18,155,436 $ 14,673,337

ARC Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018

(Restated)

Revenue: Restaurant sales $ 4,378,791 $ 927,277 Franchise and other revenue 210,030 233,259 Franchise and other revenue - related party - 28,628

Total net revenue 4,588,821 1,189,164

Operating expenses: Restaurant operating costs: Cost of sales 1,731,631 270,535 Labor 1,452,448 254,539 Occupancy 154,091 60,459 Other operating expenses 843,361 154,620 Professional fees 258,451 128,913 Employee compensation expense 227,007 131,205 General and administrative expenses 178,825 140,585

Total operating expenses 4,845,814 1,140,856

(Loss) / income from operations (256,993 ) 48,308

Other expense Interest expense (203,063 ) (5,692 ) Other income 45,813 4,998

Total other expense (157,250 ) (694 )

Net (loss) / income $ (414,243 ) $ 47,614

Net (loss) / income per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 7,071,985 6,980,735

ARC Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







Table 1: Adjusted Income From Operations



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018

Loss from operations (as reported) $ (256,993 ) $ 48,308

Depreciation expense 51,541 5,559 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 89,189 - Amortization of financing lease right-of-use assets 141,938 - Amortization of intangible assets 942 - Amortization of debt discount 7,677 - Stock-based compensation expense 34,166 22,497

Adjusted income from operations $ 68,460 $ 76,364



Table 2: EBITDA



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2018

Net (loss) / income (as reported) $ (414,243 ) $ 47,614

Depreciation expense 51,541 5,559 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 89,189 - Amortization of financing lease right-of-use assets 141,938 - Amortization of intangible assets 942 - Amortization of debt discount 7,677 - Interest expense 203,063 5,692

EBITDA $ 80,107 $ 58,865

