SETALIUMTM Vascular Sealant Shown to be Safe and Effective for Vascular Reconstruction

TISSIUM, a privately-owned life science company developing fully synthetic, biomorphic programmable polymers, announced today the publication of its manuscript detailing preclinical and clinical evaluations of SETALIUMTM Vascular Sealant, the company's first synthetic, biodegradable, on-demand, light-activated sealant.

The results of these evaluations, published in The Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery on May 10th, 2019, ultimately showed that SETALIUM Vascular Sealant has good biocompatibility, good bioresorption, and a beneficial safety and efficacy profile.

SETALIUMTM Vascular Sealant is a new synthetic on-demand, light-activated poly (glycerol sebacate) acrylate (PGSA), and pre-clinical and clinical studies were designed to assess the biocompatibility of this product, as well as its performance in living subjects. Pre-clinical trials included three successful large animal studies during which open vascular carotid and aortic reconstruction surgeries were performed. With these promising results, clinical trials were initiated in patients requiring carotid endarterectomy using an ePTFE patch.

Biocompatibility testing demonstrated that standard clinical doses of the SETALIUMTM Vascular Sealant, and 40 times that dose, did not induce any significant toxic reaction. Animal studies produced excellent performance and safety data.

Clinically significant hemostasis was achieved in 100% of the animals across carotid and aorta studies. In clinical studies, immediate hemostasis was achieved in 84% of cases with no device-related adverse events reported.

As a result, the SETALIUM Vascular Sealant showed good biocompatibility, and an acceptable safety profile. In human trials, it was shown to be a safe and effective option that can achieve fast hemostasis in vascular carotid reconstructions.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to share this manuscript and our findings in The Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery. Our pre-clinical and clinical trials have yielded promising results for SETALIUMTM Vascular Sealant, for which we plan commercialization in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year. This publication of our findings validates our progress and affirms the non-toxic, biocompatible, and performance that we have highlighted since the launch of our platform. We're pleased with our success thus far and look forward to expanding the utility of TISSIUM's Biomorphic Programmable Polymers in additional new applications with further clinical trials."

The manuscript, entitled "Preclinical and clinical evaluation of a novel synthetic bioresorbable, on demand light activated sealant in vascular reconstruction", was published online here.

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned life sciences company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to, and integrate with, surrounding tissue to enable natural healing. Furthermore, the modular design of the polymers enables customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

The Company's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

