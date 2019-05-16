Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. (P.ASTR) ("Asterion" or the "Company"), announces that it will be attending the Cowen Toronto Cannabis Summit on May 22, 2019 held at The Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto, Canada. Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, Asterion's Chairman and CEO, has been invited to sit as one of three panelists on the Emerging Cannabis Companies Panel, to discuss Asterion's domestic and international opportunities.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer commented, "I am pleased to be representing Asterion as part of the Emerging Cannabis Companies panel, along with representatives of Pyxus International, Inc. and Sundial Growers Inc. Asterion looks forward to participating in interesting discussions about opportunities and trends in this evolving cannabis market space."

Founded in 1918, Cowen, Inc. is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Cowen hosts 10-15 major industry-specific conferences annually attracting top institutional investors and leading companies in multiple sectors, including health care and technology.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis and is focused on becoming an industry leader in next-generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality of genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

+1-778-999-6063

info@asterioncannabis.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated business plans and prospects of success in executing its plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Various risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Asterion's expectations. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of cannabis, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for cannabis, or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or cannabis industry, and delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44835