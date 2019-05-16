Expansion lowers latency for edge-cloud solutions

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that it has opened its 100th Point-of-Presence (PoP). Since January 2018, Limelight has increased global network capacity by 40 percent to 42Tbps of egress capacity.

In addition to expanding the number of PoP locations around the globe, Limelight's technology is also embedded deeper into service provider networks through its partnership with Ericsson. This strategic initiative reduces latency even further and increases online video quality.

"At Limelight, we're passionate about delivering the highest quality online video and edge cloud services. Our increased footprint and dispersed infrastructure provides fast connectivity around the world to best meet the growing demands for low latency video delivery," said Dan Carney, Senior Vice President of Network Operations at Limelight. "While still in its early stages, we're pleased with our expansion plans and our work with Ericsson in building out new PoPs in locations that are most important to our customers and to meet increasing traffic."

Limelight's edge cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions benefit from a high speed private global network with the capacity, coverage, and performance to deliver the most latency sensitive applications including high quality video. The network features one of the highest cache hit ratios in the industry, solid state drive (SSD) storage, and a 100GbE private fiber backbone that's connected to nearly 1,000 ISP and last-mile networks.

A complete map of all locations in Limelight's Global network is available here.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight's edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005201/en/

Contacts:

SHIFT Communications

Stephanie Epstein, 617-779-1845

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

or

Investor Inquiries: ir@limelight.com