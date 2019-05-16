On the occasion of the annual convention of the European Rental Association (ERA), held in Madrid on 15 and 16 May 2019, LOXAM received the Sustainability Award for its corporate programme to develop its Safety culture. This unprecedented approach is one of the initiatives conducted by LOXAM as part of its CSR policy in all 22 countries in which the Group operates.

In 2018, among the key pillars of its commitment to social responsibility, LOXAM chose to place emphasis on safety, a priority for the European equipment rental leader and a major issue for everyone, anytime and anywhere. As part of this safety focus, LOXAM launched the first edition of its in-house Safety Challenge, calling on contributions from nearly 8,000 employees all over the world (22 countries on 4 continents).

Through this challenge, the company's management intended to raise awareness among the widest possible audience of the benefits of engaging in a process of "co-construction" combining individual and collective initiative.

Indeed, identifying issues and setting goals for Prevention and Safety are generally the responsibility of Management. On this occasion, the spotlight was directed towards the contribution of employees as the owners of practical and theoretical knowledge in their specific disciplines who advise their customers, repair equipment and travel for their personal and occupational needs.

This large-scale exercise, the first of its kind, is a perfect reflection of the priority that the LOXAM Group gives to safety and illustrates its desire to involve all employees in the firm, regardless of their job, country and culture. Safety is everyone's business, and it is important that employees sense this responsibility to look after their own safety and that of other people.

This was perfectly borne out in the success of this first edition which received 272 entries from 770 participants based in France and abroad. The Challenge singled out and rewarded 28 proposals in 9 categories to improve safety everywhere and for everyone.

All the award-winning initiatives were subsequently studied in detail to determine the feasibility of their deployment across the entire Group in 2019.

This unprecedented in-house initiative conducted in the LOXAM Group is today acknowledged by the European rental community through the presentation of this ERA Sustainability Award.

LOXAM obtains EcoVadis Gold certification for its CSR policy

LOXAM has also received Gold certification from EcoVadis, the independent rating agency which assesses suppliers on sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR). The appraisal is based on international standards such as the United Nations Global Compact and the Global Reporting Initiative.

The Group has been ranked in the top 5% suppliers considered as the most advanced and committed to the sustainable management of the firm, whether in terms of the environment, labour, business ethics or sustainable procurement.

This accolade comes as acknowledgment of the continuous efforts of LOXAM and the commitment of its teams to all the areas falling within the scope of corporate social responsibility. LOXAM features among the firms receiving the highest ratings from EcoVadis, illustrating its compliance with the most stringent sustainability standards.

About the LOXAM Group

N° 1 in Europe and n° 5 in the world, LOXAM is the market leader in the rental of equipment and tools for building and public works, industry, landscaping and services. With sales of €1.5 billion in 2018, 760 branches and 7,900 employees, the Group is established in 13 countries in Europe (Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom), the Middle East, Morocco, Brazil and Colombia. LOXAM has the largest machine fleet in Europe, with more than 350,000 items of equipment to anticipate, support and fulfil the growing demand from companies that wish to outsource the procurement, management and maintenance of their equipment.

