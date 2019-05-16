JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Capital Markets Day Conference Call Invitation - Updated Dial-in Details 16-May-2019 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 May 2019 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" Capital Markets Day Conference Call Invitation - Updated Dial-in Details JSC Halyk Bank (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK) will hold its Capital Markets Day on Monday 20 May 2019 in London, UK. In order to be able to join the Capital Markets Day conference call, which will start at 9:00am London / 2:00pm Almaty time please be sure to dial the following numbers and use the confirmation code: UK: +44 207 194 37 59 Russia: +7 495 646 93 15 Confirmation Code: 17725010# Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. The location and time of the event did not change. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8662 EQS News ID: 812439 End of Announcement EQS News Service

