CounterPath Corporation: LCB Solutions Leverages CounterPath Bria Softphones and Stretto Platform to Enhance Offerings for SMB Customers

With New Branded Bria Softphones and Hosted Stretto Platform, Cloud-Based VoIP Service Provider Meets Growing SMB Demands for Robust UC Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, today announced that LCB Solutions Inc., a California-based cloud VoIP provider to small and medium sized businesses, has selected CounterPath to provide customized, white-labelled Bria applications that are easily managed through the Stretto Platform. The new service offering will allow LCB Solutions to pursue new revenue opportunities created by the increasing demand from SMB customers for robust UC solutions.

In a recent research report published by Global Market Insights, SMBs are projected to exhibit an accelerated growth of over 15% in the VoIP market from 2019 to 20251. Companies are looking for effective ways to reduce telecommunication expenses to meet the growing trend of workforce mobility.

"We needed to get going with a solution for our customers, but the workload in building and maintaining a quality softphone product would have a major impact on our business," said Luis Chavez, CEO of LCB Solutions. "A number of the solutions we looked at were simply re-branded versions of existing mass-market softphones and didn't offer the level of customization, engineering support, updates and care that was needed."

LCB Solutions' updated UC solution, which is compatible with any PBX, call platform or hosted SIP service, includes customized Bria softphone applications, branded with the LCB logo and colors, with a consistent user interface across platforms. LCB Solutions was able to leverage the CounterPath engineering team to have the solution developed, tested and implemented with zero impact on their organization. Additionally, LCB Solutions purchased the CounterPath hosted Stretto Platform for provisioning and management, enabling streamlined deployment of the new solution to SMB customers with a simplified set-up experience. New users receive a username and password in an email with a download link to the software. From the moment new users sign in, Bria and Stretto take care of the process, auto-configuring their SIP and messaging accounts, settings, contacts and more.

"It is rare that you can implement a product as integral to business strategy as this without having to worry about it driving up your support tickets and consuming resources to manage," continued Chavez. "CounterPath really went above and beyond for my business and will be a valued vendor for many years to come."

"Implementing custom solutions to solve the needs of our customers is what we do best," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product at CounterPath. "With the ability to quickly customize and white label Bria softphone clients, and easily deploy using the Stretto Platform, we do the heavy lifting so our customers can roll out a robust UC solution limiting the impact on internal resources. Additionally, our solutions are highly interoperable, which allows us to help our customers meet the needs of their end users today, while ensuring they are ready for growth and the evolving needs of their customers in the future."

For more information on the LCB Solutions customer story, please visit www.counterpath.com/case-study-lcb-solutions.

About LCB Solutions Inc.

For over 17 years, LCB Solutions has achieved remarkable success in providing full service communications to a broad range of organizations and delivering technology solutions that achieve more effective business communications. LCB offers voice, data and networking solutions for customers' growing demands. When businesses need power, flexibility, and affordability, LCB Solutions delivers.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

