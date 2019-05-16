CCC Board Member Mark Seeley Will Interview European Copyright Expert Carlo Scollo Lavizzari and Jessica Sänger of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will host a free webinar, "What You Need To Know About The European Copyright Directive" on Tuesday, 21 May, at noon EDT. Led by CCC board member Mark Seeley, the webinar features European copyright expert Carlo Scollo Lavizzari and Jessica Sänger of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association (Börsenverein).

After four years of hearings, lobbying and negotiations, the European Union has enacted a Directive to modernize copyright laws across its 28 Member States. The move is a significant step toward achieving a Digital Single Market across the continent. Seeley, Scollo Lavizzari and Sänger will review the key components of the legislation and answer questions.

"CCC is pleased to host this complimentary webinar analyzing what the new Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market- and the possible variations that may be introduced in individual countries in the process of national implementation over the next two years may mean for our customers and their organizations," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC.

The 2019 Copyright Directive covers business activities, including text mining, online re-use and re-publication, and increased responsibility regarding infringements on the part of social media platforms. To register for the free webinar and view other upcoming CCC events and webinars, visit http://www.copyright.com/training-webinars/.

