Synpromics Ltd, the leader in gene control, and Lonza Pharma Biotech announce a partnership for the commercialisation of a number of inducible promoters to improve the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. The commercial agreement with Lonza follows the award of an Innovate UK grant to Synpromics announced on 23 April 2018. Lonza and Synpromics worked together to develop and test these innovative promoters in Lonza's industry-leading GS Xceed Expression System.

The inducible promoters will be used by Lonza to enable efficient production of several types of biological drug and is part of the company's strategy to develop manufacturing solutions for a new generation of complex protein formats. Inducible promoters enable gene expression to be turned on or off in response to signals in the cell environment, enabling fine-tuning of bioproduction. The new promoters will allow Lonza to expand its offering and provide a superior service to its clients.

David Venables, CEO of Synpromics, commented; "We're delighted with the outcome of the first phase of this project supported by Innovate UK. We have exceeded all our objectives and are pleased to be able to enter a commercial partnership with Lonza so that these new promoters can be brought rapidly to market".

Sarah Holland, Global Head of Licensing, Lonza Pharma Biotech added; "As the formats of innovative therapeutic proteins become more complex and harder to express, we are looking for new solutions to improve productivity. Building on our successful collaboration with Synpromics, we aim to fully harness the potential of these inducible promoters for next-generation biomanufacturing".

Ends

Notes to Editors

About Synpromics

Synpromics is the leader in gene control, improving human health by enabling safer, more effective cell and gene medicines through proprietary genomics, bioinformatics and intelligent data-driven design. The Company has developed PromPT, its multi-dimensional bioinformatics database, that enables product-specific promoter design and selection empowering the next generation of cell and gene based medicines and bioprocessing applications. The Company operates in a diverse range of fields, including broad applications in cell and gene-based medicine, biologics manufacturing and viral vector bioprocessing. Current partners include Audentes, Biomarin, uniQure, AGTC, Solid Biosciences, Adverum Biotechnologies and Sartorius-Stedim Cellca, as well as numerous undisclosed partners in the pharmaceutical sector.

About synthetic promoters

Naturally occurring promoters have evolved for biological functions but have limitations when utilised in industrial or therapeutic applications. Synthetic promoters with DNA sequences not found in nature are designed to better regulate gene activity and precisely control protein production. Synpromics creates highly specific promoters designed to drive gene expression at the desired level and specificity in any cell type, tissue or environmental condition. Each synthetic promoter represents a novel invention and thus can be patented. Synpromics has developed a family of synthetic promoters that are activated by the addition of a chemical, or by changing the environment of the bioreactor vessel, by reducing the amount of oxygen available to the cells producing the biological drug. The promoters are designed by leveraging natural cellular response mechanisms to drugs or environmental changes, which means that protein expression can be induced without the need to introduce multiple genetic components derived from non-mammalian systems.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

