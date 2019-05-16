The testing company's first inverter scorecard found widespread failures of basic tests in UL- and IEC-tested products.For the past five years, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has been publishing the definitive assessment of PV module reliability with its module scorecard. Now the company has turned its unforgiving eye on the world of inverters, and what they have found is not pretty. PVEL's first inverter scorecard revealed that one-third of the products tested failed their Arc Fault Test, 21% failed the Damp Heat test and 25% the Humidity Freeze Test. The company says that this seemingly shocking ...

