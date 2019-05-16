Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Ørsted A/S

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Sam Boughton, TEL: 020 7085 7683) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Ørsted A/S Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: 8y GBP350m 14y GBP300m 15y GBP250m Description: 8y Nominal XS1997070781 /14y Nominal XS1997070864 /

15y CPI-Linked XS1997071086 Stabilising Manager(s) Barclays Bank PLC (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)

Goldman Sachs International

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc NatWest Markets Plc Offer price: 8y 99.551 14y 98.563 15y 99.927

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005615/en/

Contacts:

Sam Boughton, TEL: 020 7085 7683