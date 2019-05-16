LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Participate in B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 22, 2019

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ('LightPath,' the 'Company' or 'we'), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it will be participating in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May, 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. One-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

At the conference, LightPath management will discuss its most recent financial results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter and its current growth and business transition initiatives. Representing LightPath will be Jim Gaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Symmons, Executive Vice President of Operations.

To learn more about LightPath and schedule a meeting at the B. Riley FBR Conference, please contact the Company's investor relations representative Jordan Darrow of Darrow Associates at 512-551-9296 or jdarrow@darrowir.com.

The investor presentation used at the conferences will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of the event.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ('BD6') chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continued improvements in our financial results,and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Tel: 512-551-9296

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545529/LightPath-Technologies-to-Participate-in-B-Riley-FBR-Institutional-Investor-Conference-on-May-22-2019