Celsius Network has helped tens of thousands weather the crypto winter by earning up to 7.5% yield while they HODL and hibernate. Depositors from over 100 countries have accumulated interest paid from more than $1.2 billion in loans issued by Celsius to Hedge Funds and Exchanges

Celsius Network (www.celsius.network) the industry-leading cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform announces its new results at the Consensus NY event.

Celsius Network was founded to provide financial inclusion such as a high interest-earning wallet and low APR loans to crypto and stablecoin holders. With its motto "unbank yourself," Celsius Network's mission is to always act in the best interests of its community and give back up to 80% of its profits to its depositors; precisely what banks fail to do. Celsius has achieved a number of industry milestones, including:

Celsius has originated over $1.2 billion worth of coin loans to non-US customers since beginning lending operations in July 2018

to non-US customers since beginning lending operations in July 2018 Celsius has passed over $200 million AUM in customer deposits under management

in customer deposits under management Celsius has completed over 100,000 coin loan trades

More than 30,000 registered users have joined Celsius

have joined Celsius Celsius pays the industry's highest interest rates on many coins including 6.4% on BTC at 6.4% DASH at 7.5% and USDC at 7.1%

on many coins including 6.4% on BTC at 6.4% DASH at 7.5% and USDC at 7.1% Celsius returns up to 80% of its income to depositors, compared with Binance BNB with 20% and Nexo at 30%

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a democratized interest income and lending platform accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

