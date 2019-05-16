"Tour around Fujian, Have all Blessings" Activity Series -- The 1st Culture and Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan, Fujian takes place in Gutian, Shanghang County

GUTIAN, China, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the warm and beautiful days of May, guests and friends come from around the world to gather in Longyan. Recently the 1st Culture and Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan, Fujian was officially unveiled in Gutian, Shanghang, a well-known revolutionary holy land of China. It was sponsored by Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, CPC Longyan Municipal Committee and Longyan Municipal People's Government, and undertaken by Longyan Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, CPC Shanghang County Committee and the People's Government of Shanghang County.

The conference's attendees included Huang Qiyu, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Fujian Province and Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the relevant leaders of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the relevant leaders of General Office of the Fujian Provincial People's Government and the departments directly under the leadership of the provincial government, the investor representatives of the culture and tourism industry, the important travel agency representatives, representatives of Longyan's Olympic champions, and the representatives of cultural and tourist enterprises from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Wu Xiande, Head of Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. He pointed out that the cultural tourism is a comprehensive industry which can be an important driver of the economic development. In recent years, the CPC provincial committee and the provincial government have paid high attention to the development of cultural tourism and taken culture and tourism as the key support for Fujian's high-quality growth. Thanks to their frequent adjustments and reforms, a development pattern that underscores the provincial-wide unity has gradually taken shape. The cultural tourism shown good development momentum with optimized environment, quality services, leading brands, and remarkable growth rates. The "Tour around Fujian" brand has drawn wide and active responses, and the "Have all blessings" idea has been well received by the market. With abundant tourist resources, eminent advantages, enormous development potential and broad prospects, Longyan warmly welcomes cultural tourism investors, operators and service providers to build successful businesses by taking advantage of Fujian's and Longyan's cultural tourism resources.

Xu Weize, Secretary of CPC Longyan Municipal Committee, gave a speech and extended a warm welcome to all leaders and guests present on behalf of the CPC Municipal Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People's Congress, the Municipal Government and the Municipal Committee of CPPCC. He indicated that Longyan has thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Longyan has put forward an urban development pattern that covers "one city, two districts and three groups" and the general idea for developing the industrial layout of "five bases, six industries and seven tourist attractions". More efforts have been put in formulating the urban development framework, constructing the industrial development platform and facilitating the city-industry integration. In particular, three major cultures respectively concerning the Red revolution, ecology and Hakka have been have been made part of the plan of the CPC provincial committee and provincial government to build the brand of "Tour around Fujian, Have all Blessings". The Longyan government emphasizes that every county should have its own features, as part of the plan to build a major industry for culture, tourism, health and wellness worth RMB 100 billion. Longyan works to make it a city well known for its "revolutionary holy land, Hakka homeland and wellness resort", an international destination for holistic tourism and a friendlier, more vibrant city featuring cultural tourism. Taking this Culture and Tourism Industry Development Conference as an opportunity, Longyan expects to enhance the communication with others, build the platform for industrial development, deepen the connection among culture and tourism projects and boost the cultural tourism of Longyan, thereby developing the city with better quality and improved efficiency, and making Longyan into an ecological, healthy and livable city and an international destination for holistic tourism.

Other activities at the conference included intangible cultural heritage performances, contract-signing on the cultural tourism projects in Longyan, a presentation of awards for "Top 10 Pioneers in Making a Fortune with Tourism", an awarding ceremony of Tik Tok competitions, an awarding ceremony of "Red Gutian" Longyan National Photography Exhibition, a presentation of the certificate for the tourism ambassador of Longyan, the launch of "Red Gutian" Outdoor Benefit Cards, a launch ceremony of the Culture and Tourism Conference, and others.

Themed by "Revolutionary Holy land, Hakka Homeland and Livable Longyan", this Culture and Tourism Conference is one of the "Tour around Fujian, Have all Blessings" series activities of Fujian Province. This Conference consisted of the four parts, which were revolutionary charm, Hakka culture, touring around Longyan and culture-tourism integration. It included various sub-activities, such as China (Longyan) Red Cultural Tourism Summit, Longyan Folk Performance Carnival, the 1st Culture, Tourism, Health and Wellness Industry Expo of Longyan, Tourism, Food and Culture Festival of Western Fujian, "Red Gutian" Longyan National Photography Exhibition, on-site review on culture, tourism, health and wellness projects and the 1,000 "Red Army Troops" hiking experience.