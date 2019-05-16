Oversubscribed round to bring first products powered by enzymatic DNA synthesis technology to market

Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in the life sciences, today announced that its portfolio company DNA Script, an industry leader in the manufacturing of synthetic nucleic acids using proprietary enzymatic technology, has raised $38.5 million in Series B financing. New shareholders LSP and BPIFrance joined the round, alongside existing shareholders Kurma Partners, Idinvest Partners, Illumina Ventures, and M Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Merck KGaA). Sofinnova Partners was the first institutional investor in DNA Script in 2016.

DNA Script is the world's leading company in manufacturing synthetic nucleic acids using enzymatic technology. Founded in 2014 in Paris, the company aims to accelerate innovation in life sciences and technology delivering rapid, affordable, and high-quality DNA. Sixty years after the discovery of DNA, DNA Script's revolutionary approach leverages billions of years of nature's evolution in synthesizing DNA to enable genome scale synthesis.

The company offers a novel biochemical process for DNA and RNA synthesis, a fundamental tool used in biology research. At a recent academic conference, DNA Script presented its ability to synthesize 200nt of DNA with remarkable accuracy. This innovation may be used in numerous applications, including electronic data storage, by leveraging unprecedented capabilities of the molecule to store information. The fundraising allows DNA Script to further develop its unique enzymatic technology and nucleotide chemistry platform, and deliver the promise of same-day results.

Joško Bobanovic, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "We are excited that DNA Script, which we have backed from its first round of financing, was able to raise such a significant round. The company continues to deliver on its plan, and is now funded by a group of likeminded investors who support the team's vision of creating a business that enables new applications for synthetic DNA and RNA in areas including drug discovery and development, agriculture, and industrial and food technologies."

"Sofinnova Partners has been an excellent partner from a very early stage, just after the inception of our company," said Thomas Ybert, CEO of DNA Script. "Since then, they have helped us on a daily basis to build DNA Script from the ground up. The team brings a strong expertise in the technology as well as one of the broadest global networks in the industry. Importantly, they also provide unconditional support and coaching to our entrepreneurs whatever the challenge at hand," he said.

This new funding reaffirms Sofinnova Partners' investment strategy in the industrial biotech field, initiated in 2009. As a pioneer in this emerging and rapidly growing sector, Sofinnova Partners has a portfolio of 14 industrial biotech companies, backed through two dedicated funds: Sofinnova Green Seed Fund, which raised €22.5M in 2012, and Sofinnova IB I, which raised €125M in 2017.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014 in Paris, DNA Script is the world's leading company in manufacturing de novo synthetic nucleic acids using an enzymatic technology. The company aims to accelerate innovation in life sciences and technology through rapid, affordable and high-quality DNA synthesis. DNA Script's approach leverages billions of years of natural evolution to enable genome-scale synthesis. The company's technology has the potential to greatly accelerate the development of new therapeutics, enhanced diagnostics, sustainable chemical production, improved crops and DNA data storage.

www.dnascript.co

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and China. The firm focuses on paradigm shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners seeks to invest as a lead or cornerstone investor in seed, start-ups, corporate spin-offs and late stage companies. It has backed nearly 500 companies over more than 45 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €1.9 billion under management. For more information: http://sofinnovapartners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005260/en/

Contacts:

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561