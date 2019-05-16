PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Appoints New Chief Financial Officer To Help Manage U.S. Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ("PowerBand," "PBX" or the "Company"), a leading online automotive auction, remarketing and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jing Peng as Chief Financial Officer, replacing the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Gordon Cummings.

Mr. Peng is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant. He has worked in public accounting for the past fourteen years. Since December 2010, Mr. Peng has been the senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc., a well-respected supplier of accounting and reporting services. Prior thereto, Mr. Peng was a senior accountant at MSCM LLP from June 2009 through December 2010 and at KPMG LLP from January 2007 through June 2009. Mr. Peng holds a Master's degree in Management and Professional Accounting from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Mike Moen, President and COO of PowerBand, commented: "As PowerBand expands our online auction platform into the U.S. with the launch of D2D Auto Auctions, and as we begin to implement our strategy of acquiring Canadian used vehicles and exporting them to the U.S., we are excited that Jing Peng has joined the Company. We look forward to his assistance with our U.S. expansion plans. The Company would like to thank Gordon Cummings for his work and contribution to the business and wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online auction platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.



For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman, VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

