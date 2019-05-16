Creative spaces online marketplace announces sponsorship of prestigious industry award event.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, today announced a series of new Spacefy-sponsored student films awards, intended to celebrate excellence and creativity in the field of location management.

The new awards are being established in partnership with Sheridan College, Humber College, York University and Ryerson University - four Toronto-area schools with widely-acclaimed film programs.

Spacefy is working with Ryerson University to finalize details for two location management awards - one for the School of Image Arts , and one for the RTA School of Media .

to finalize details for two location management awards - one for the , and one for the . Humber College's award is currently open for online applications, and will be awarded in September.

award is currently open for online applications, and will be awarded in September. The York University award will be presented in the fall of 2019.

award will be presented in the fall of 2019. Sheridan College's award will be presented later this month as part of the Sheridan Screen Arts Academic Awards Ceremony, to be held at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto on May 21st.

"Sheridan's creative, industry-oriented film and TV program requires an appreciation of all aspects of a production," said Michael Kennedy, Program Coordinator for Sheridan's Bachelor of Film and Television program. "Spacefy's innovative award fits perfectly with this philosophy and their generous support of the Location Management team will be much appreciated by the student filmmakers."

Spacefy is honoured to align itself with some of the country's top film schools and is proud to celebrate the role of locations in films at every level.

"Recognizing talented young filmmakers for their achievements is a wonderful way to raise Spacefy's profile - not just with the students and faculty, but also with alumni groups, friends, and industry insiders," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "It feels good to be able to give back and encourage aspiring film students in some small way."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

