Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based solution for promotional music marketing, announced today the release of new iOS and Android player apps.

The new apps represent a significant step forward with added features:

Google Chromecast and Airplay streaming capabilities for greater recipient collaboration opportunities

Additional playlists, sorting, flagging and archiving of reviewed songs

Improved search abilities

Easier access to release details (artist information, tour dates etc.)

"Providing the industry with an effortless suite of applications is a significant differentiator between Play MPE and our competitors," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO of Play MPE. "Releasing new Player Apps continues to evoke increased collaboration and engagement will provide both our community of tastemakers and record labels with greater value as we expand Play MPE globally."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond.

