Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appearance of its TVIA Kit in the hit video for the best-selling single "Boy and a Man" by Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. The video has been viewed over one million times since its debut last month, and the song will appear on the recording artist's upcoming debut solo country album, Long Road.

Inspired by the Pixar movie "Up" and directed by René Elizondo, Jr., the emotional video tells the story of a man, McLean, and his lifelong love, played in part by McLean's wife, Rochelle. It shows them falling in love as children, getting married, and growing old together. In a scene at the end of the couple's time together, the TVIA Kit is seen on the bedside table. The video was produced by Malibu Films.

"I was drawn to the song, and country music in general, because of the storytelling," said McLean. "'Boy and a Man' tells the story of growing up, falling in love, finding out who you really are, and coming to terms with it. That's something we can all relate to."

"We were thrilled when AJ, a member of Vivera's Ambassador Board, suggested that we include the TVIA Kit in a scene where his aging wife struggles with pain," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-founder and Director of Vivera. "We created the kit to help ease pain and provide comfort, so it was very fulfilling and an honor for all of us at Vivera to see the kit featured in this beautiful love story and depicted on film."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdMwMd6mHyw

The TVIA Kit features a series of non-addictive, CBD-based products for patients who are seeking a non-addictive solution for pain. It includes a topical analgesic gel formulated for targeted pain relief and daytime and nighttime dissolvable CBD tablets. The tablets are formulated using Vivera's license to the internationally patented and U.S. patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for cannabinoid compounds. The three-part system includes only lab-tested, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products formulated to maximize the benefits of the compound.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

About AJ McLean

For more information, visit http://ajmclean.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44842