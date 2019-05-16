The global gesture recognition solution market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 76% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by TechnavioHowever, the growth momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

With the growing need to improve safety and to reduce fatalities due to vehicular accidents, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on implementing HMI technologies in their vehicles, especially in autonomous models. Moreover, the requirement of convenience and comfort has significantly improved automotive infotainment systems that perform multiple operations. However, this creates a distraction while driving, increasing the safety threat for occupants in a vehicle. This has compelled luxury vehicle manufacturers to offer innovative technologies such as gesture recognition solution for controlling in-car infotainment systems, as product differentiators. Thus, the rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry will propel the demand for gesture recognition technologies during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gesture recognition solution market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global gesture recognition solution market: Increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition

The need for accurate gesture control and the introduction of facial recognition features in electronic devices have compelled electronic device manufacturers to implement 3D cameras into their products. There are various types of 3D depth-sensing cameras, such as structured light cameras, passive stereo cameras, active stereo cameras, and ToF cameras. Structured light cameras and stereo cameras consume more power, resulting in fast battery discharge. Hence, to overcome this drawback, ToF cameras are increasingly being used in smartphones. ToF cameras emit IR light signals for devices and measure the time required for light signals to reflect, that allows them to analyze the depth of the image by differentiating between the light reflected from different parts of the body. Therefore, the adoption of ToF cameras is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, thereby, fueling the gesture recognition solutions market.

"Apart from the increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition, other factors such as the growing market consolidation, and the rise in a number of gesture recognition-related patents will have a significant impact on the growth of the gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global gesture recognition solution market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gesture recognition solution market by product (gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and automobiles) and geographic regions (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of the manufacturing plants and assembly plants of European automotive manufacturers in the region. The increasing sales of automobiles equipped with gesture recognition technology also drive growth.

