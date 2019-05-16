Expands reach and provides European-based D2C brands the service and comfort of local presence

Ruby Has, a leading bicoastal ecommerce fulfillment company (Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50) has announced the establishment of a European sales office in Milan, Italy. The office will be tasked with servicing European direct-to-consumer brands who are already selling in the U.S. or intend to begin doing so.

The newly-opened sales office will be tasked with servicing European direct-to-consumer brands who are already selling in the U.S. or intend to begin doing so. (Photo: Ruby Has Fulfillment)

Ruby Has President Esther Kestenbaum notes that: "Selling in the U.S. can be a daunting prospect for European-based companies particularly as they consider the complexities of fulfillment. We know, because we already serve some wonderful European brands. Having a sales office in Milan will help us to provide even better responsiveness to companies and give them the comfort of more local presence. The needs and concerns of European brands are often unique and we want to offer expertise tailored to those needs. From services to integrations to geographic location, we are continually evolving toward the needs of our customers to offer the most complete solution set possible."

European-based companies wanting to connect with the Ruby Has sales office in Milan are encouraged to contact europeansales@rubyhas.com.

About Ruby Has

Direct-to-consumer brands can boost their customer satisfaction with a full-service fulfillment provider that walks alongside their brand as a committed partner. With a newly opened European sales office, Ruby Has Fulfillment continues to expand globally as a leading third-party logistics company (3PL) with cutting-edge technology, seamless integrations, and an uncompromised commitment to quality. Four warehouse locations across the U.S. and Canada allow growing brands to ship faster and reduce freight costs by up to 45% with bicoastal fulfillment solutions.

