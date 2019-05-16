The global chemotherapy treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005616/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chemotherapy treatment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global chemotherapy treatment market is the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers. Cancer has become the second-leading cause of death and the most widely prevalent disease worldwide. Some of the most common cancers include lung and bronchus cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, and liver cancer. Chemotherapy is used as first-line therapy to treat these cancers. Moreover, the market has witnessed recent approvals of chemotherapy agents by regulatory authorities in different regions. For instance, the US FDA gave its approval for TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide for first-line treatment of adult patients with lung cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers and recent approvals of chemotherapeutics will significantly impact the growth of the chemotherapy treatment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of combination therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global chemotherapy treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global chemotherapy treatment market: Development of combination therapies

The chemotherapy market is witnessing the development of combination therapies owing to the increase in drug resistance. Combination therapies can reduce drug resistance as tumors are less likely to have resistance to multiple drugs. Moreover, there are several combination therapies that are under development to treat various cancers. For instance, Eli Lilly is testing an investigational drug, necitumumab (IMC-11F8), with gemcitabine-cisplatin chemotherapy. Several vendors are also focusing on the development of combination therapies with chemotherapy drugs along with targeted therapies. Such developments will significantly impact the growth of the chemotherapy treatment market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of combination therapies and increasing prevalence of various types of cancer, factors such as the recent approvals of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer, and the availability of drugs to treat the side-effects of chemotherapy will significantly impact the growth of the solar PV services market during the forecast period" says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global chemotherapy treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global chemotherapy treatment market by drug class (antimetabolites, plant derivatives, cytotoxic antibiotics, alkylating agents, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the chemotherapy treatment market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, the strong preference of vendors, and the availability of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005616/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com