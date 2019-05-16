The latest version of Celsius's mobile app introduces new features and streamlines existing elements including crypto lending, interest income, and digital transactions

Celsius Network, (www.celsius.network) the industry-leading cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announces today the launch of Celsius Network 3.0, the biggest app update for the company to date. Celsius Network 3.0 focuses on user experience, making crypto lending, interest income, and digital transactions more accessible.

Celsius Network 3.0 introduces new features and updates pre-existing ones. Some of the key changes include:

A wallet "facelift": The Celsius Network wallet includes aesthetic enhancements. Users can choose how they want coins displayed, interact with graphs, and review a comprehensive list of transaction history.

The Celsius Network wallet includes aesthetic enhancements. Users can choose how they want coins displayed, interact with graphs, and review a comprehensive list of transaction history. Real time market predictions: Users can access a community database with real time market predictions. Users can share insights into others' success and make predictions on the market.

Users can access a community database with real time market predictions. Users can share insights into others' success and make predictions on the market. More accessibility: The new design features multiple ways to deposit coins, withdraw funds, or send crypto fees via the app.

The launch of Celsius 3.0 follows the company's announcement at Consensus 2019. Celsius unveiled that it has originated over $1.2 billion worth of coin loans to non-US customers since beginning lending operations in July 2018.

"We went live with our product just a year ago, and today, after holding hundreds of sessions with our community and gathering feedback from customers, we are ready to show off the best way to earn, borrow, and pay on the blockchain," said Antun Debak, CPO of MVP Workshop, a Celsius Network Development Partner. "Forget the hype. With 3.0, we are deploying the utility of the CEL tokens directly to users' wallets. Expect improved user experience, better usability and performance, a bigger portfolio of coins, and all in all, a one-stop solution for your crypto assets."

About Celsius:

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a democratized interest income and lending platform accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005548/en/

Contacts:

Company Media:

Molly Winik

Blonde 2.0 for Celsius

molly@blonde20.com

+972 58-4433219 (Cell)