ChartIQ Announces Strategic Investment from Citi, Securing Position as 'Smart Desktop' Leader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / ChartIQ, which delivers software to help the finance world work smarter, announces today that Citi will make a strategic investment in the company. The deal affirms ChartIQ's continued impact on capital markets as its desktop integration platform, Finsemble, is adopted across the sell-side, buy-side, and by leading technology vendors.

"This investment shows our confidence in ChartIQ as a leader in smart desktop technology," said Kevin Foley, managing director - markets electronification at Citi. "Its solution, Finsemble, has the power to transform user experience and productivity by linking critical applications together in a seamless environment."

Finsemble links application together to allow the end user to work smarter with intelligent, customized workflows. This allows legacy software to coexist with third-party or new in-house applications, solving a pain point for firms looking to embrace modern web technologies while still supporting older platforms.

"Citi believes in our vision to unify the desktops of financial institutions," said Dan Schleifer, CEO, and co-founder of ChartIQ. "We're honored that they selected Finsemble as a digital transformation project worth investing in."

According to the McKinsey Panorama, almost 80 percent of financial institutions have entered into fintech partnerships. Citi's strategic investment will add to ChartIQ's recent Series B funding of $17.4 million led by Digital+ Partners. Terms of the deal are not disclosed.

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any financial applications together to create smart, modern desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among ChartIQ's 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

