ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16-May-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Jens Georg Last name(s): Schumann *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Position: Member of the Supervisory Board _b) Initial notification_ *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* _a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code_ Type: Shares ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 _b) Nature of the transaction_ Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 550,209 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 882,536 shares in Lotto24 AG). _c) Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* _d) Aggregated information_ *Price* *Aggregated volume* *Total* _e) Date of the transaction_ 2019-05-14 _f) Place of the transaction_ Name: Outside a trading venue ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 8663

May 16, 2019 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)