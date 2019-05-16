Correction refers to split. The correct information is marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on May 3, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2019. The order book will not change Short name: BOL Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011088665 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 22, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012455673 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 23, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Boliden AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.