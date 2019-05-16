Referring to the bulletin from Boliden AB's annual general meeting, held on May 3, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2019. The order book will not change Short name: BOL Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011088665 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 22, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012455673 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 23, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Boliden AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.