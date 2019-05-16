Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Revenue Increased 9% Over Prior Year To $536,374 For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Raymond M. Gee, Chairman and CEO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. commented, "Our first quarter 2019 results reflect our stabilized portfolio as we executed on the lowering of our cost of debt, and the acquisition of the 25% minority interest in one of our communities."

We continue to record year over year revenue growth from our focused strategy of acquiring value add communities that are located in great markets and improving operations by improving efficiency. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders by maximizing returns through operational efficiencies and securing additional capital to grow our portfolio value."

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

