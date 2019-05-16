Powerful Combination Expands Sugar Platform to Relentlessly Drive Relevant Customer Experiences that Create Customers for Life

SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, announced today it has acquired Salesfusion, a leading provider of marketing automation solutions recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Lead Management.

Salesfusion is the second acquisition the company has made in less than three months. In March 2019, the company acquired Collabspot's email integration products to enhance its email integration capabilities and take another step towards Sugar's vision to deliver the most intuitive and collaborative user experience while eliminating data entry.

"These acquisitions combined with our new product innovations clearly demonstrate that Sugar is on a solid growth path and strategically evolving our business every day," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. "This is just the beginning of many more game-changing announcements that will dramatically transform our company for employees, customers, partners and the industry."

Adding Salesfusion's powerful marketing automation solution to Sugar's award-winning, easy-to-use CRM platform enables unparalleled and comprehensive customer experience solutions for companies worldwide, including more than 5,000 global Sugar customers. It also immediately positions Sugar to lead the next generation of customer experience innovators, empowering companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer at every stage of the sales, marketing and service cycles.

"Modern companies expect more than just technology solutions," said Charlton. "They want a personal relationship with the companies where they conduct business. With Salesfusion, we're taking our market-leading CRM to the next level, harnessing Salesfusion's advanced marketing automation capabilities to streamline campaign management, drive personalized engagement, improve conversion and transform customer experience throughout the customer journey. Together, we're enabling marketing, sales and service professionals to be more productive, take action on customer insights and focus on high-impact value-added offerings that create relentlessly relevant customer experiences."

The integrated solution will be powered by a unified customer data platform that provides deep customer intelligence to enable relevant and personalized engagements. This will enable companies to create experiences that accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty on a mobile-first platform that makes customer experience management easy and accessible for everyone.

"Sugar and Salesfusion share a common vision that the next wave of innovation in B2B is sharply focused on the customer experience," said Logan Henderson, CEO of Salesfusion. "The fact is that customer experience leaders significantly outperform their peers, generating higher average order values, better customer retention and satisfaction and significantly improved brand awareness. Salesfusion provides strong capabilities designed to supercharge marketing efficiency and productivity, making marketers more effective at delivering engaging, on-point customer experiences. As part of Sugar, we're bringing together the best of everything in customer experience marketing, sales, service and intelligent insights to empower companies to perform better and create customers for life."

Going forward, Sugar will continue to sell, support and service both products as standalone offerings indefinitely. To accelerate innovation and scale, the company will increase investment in Salesfusion engineering, services and support resources.

"As a leader in transformational sales and marketing, W-Systems is excited to see Salesfusion join forces with Sugar," said Christian Wettre, president of W-Systems. "Adding Salesfusion's powerful marketing automation solution to Sugar's market-leading CRM enables an unequalled and comprehensive customer experience solution for companies everywhere. We're proud to be able to offer such a cutting-edge platform that will not only help our customers drive more revenue, but simplify their operations as well."

Rebecca Wetteman, Vice President of Nucleus adds: "SugarCRM's acquisition of Salesfusion complements a market leader in easy-to-use CRM with the comprehensive marketing automation capabilities of Salesfusion. A tightly integrated platform will accelerate time to value and increase both sales and marketing productivity by streamlining campaign creation, lead nurturing, and the handoff to sales. Both Sugar and Salesfusion's focus on delivering value to customers make this a good match, and integration of the two will deliver even greater benefit for customers."

Sugar and Salesfusion executives will comment on the acquisition of Salesfusion during a live webinar, which is scheduled for May 29, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/47217826041050891

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience management leader enabling businesses to create profitable customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. We empower companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand the customer every stage of the journey. This enables businesses to accelerate demand generation, grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes customer experience management easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-adding activities that create customers for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Salesfusion

Salesfusion is the new standard in marketing automation designed for mid-size companies. We focus on what matters most to marketers-streamlining campaign creation, understanding engagement, improving conversion and driving more revenue. Our powerful platform is intuitive, scalable and affordable and our experienced team is as hands-on as our clients need them to be. Learn more at https://www.salesfusion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005089/en/

Contacts:

Angela Connor

Change Agent Communications

angela@changeagentcommunications.com

919-635-8527