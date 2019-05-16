(article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Mercialys (Paris:MERY)
|
Number of
Outstanding shares
|
Total number of
voting rights
|
Total number of voting rights
Exercisable during the
General Meeting
|92,049,169
|92,049,169
|91,698,745
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92, 049,169
Registered office 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
Mercialys