Logi Analytics, Inc.: Logi Analytics Releases Logi Predict 3.0, First Embedded Analytics Platform to Use Prophet Algorithm for Time Series Forecasting

Improve the Accuracy of Predictive Insights With Seasonally Adjusted Forecasts

MCLEAN, Va., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logi Analytics today announced the release of Logi Predict 3.0, now using the Prophet algorithm to account and adjust for seasonality, producing more accurate predictive insights. Logi Predict is designed to be embedded inside mission-critical applications, so application teams empower users with predictive insights to make better decisions and take corrective actions that improve business performance.



"Without coding, product managers and developers can easily embed machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications, creating smarter software that reduces customer churn, detects fraudulent activities, targets customers with effective promotions, reduces machine downtime, and provides reliable sales forecasts," said Brian Brinkmann, Vice President of Product Marketing, Logi Analytics. "Logi Predict provides an embeddable solution that scales alongside your application, and it can be deployed five times faster than building something yourself."

"Using the Time Series model in Logi Predict, we were able to forecast our 12-month premium estimates with only a few clicks and in a few minutes," says Blake Ryner from Merchants Bonding Company. "This gives us much better visibility when planning to see if we are on pace with our business goals."

"Anyone who has tried to build time series forecasting knows that it is no easy feat," said Sriram Parthasarathy, Senior Director, Product Architecture, Logi Analytics. "The step-by-step model creation in Logi Predict makes it easy for product managers and developers to quickly create multiple models and determine which ones produce the best results."

To learn more about Logi Predict 3.0-including algorithm-assisted data wrangling features, handling imbalanced data, and high cardinality support-visit: https://www.logianalytics.com/logi-news/logi-predict-product-update-key-enhancements/

About Logi Analytics

Delivering compelling applications with analytics at their core has never been more crucial-or more complex. Logi is the only developer-grade analytics platform focused exclusively on embedding analytics in commercial and enterprise applications. Logi leverages your existing tech stack and supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, so you can quickly build a completely unique analytics experience.

Over 1,900 applications have trusted the Logi platform to deliver sophisticated analytics capabilities and power their businesses. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland and England. Learn more at LogiAnalytics.com

About Prophet

Prophet is open source software and it is available for download on CRAN and PyPI.

Prophet is a procedure for forecasting time series data based on an additive model where non-linear trends are fit with yearly, weekly, and daily seasonality, plus holiday effects. It works best with time series that have strong seasonal effects and several seasons of historical data. Prophet is robust to missing data and shifts in the trend, and typically handles outliers well.