On Heels of $4M Seed, Replex Helps Customers Accelerate Cloud-Native Adoption with Cost and Workload Optimization, Reduces Enterprise Cloud Spend by Over 30 Percent

Replex (www.replex.io), the only governance and cost management platform purpose built for cloud-native infrastructure, has introduced a powerful, lightweight solution for monitoring and managing costs and resources while running Kubernetes. With Replex, enterprise customers are able to regain control, transparency, and efficiency across cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure. It helps customers to rightsize cluster, pod, and container sizes for optimal utilization, and control costs based on real-time and historical utilization, forecast usage, identify trends, manage chargebacks, and plan capacity.

An estimated $62 billion is lost annually due to overprovisioning and lack of right-sizing, according to Gartner. Adopting cloud-native technologies has introduced even more complexity because DevOps workflows have decentralized governance and data management, which means a loss of transparency, accountability, and predictability, which ultimately lead to ballooning costs. Replex solves this by giving finance and IT managers a centralized view of costs and resource allocation, and further engages development teams to be more resourceful with accountability scoreboards.

"Our mission at Replex is to help enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation and lower the total cost of ownership of cloud native deployments across environments," said Patrick Kirchhoff, CEO of Replex. "Our customers have already shown that by implementing Replex, they can lower their cloud spend by more than 30%. We hope that by delivering even more control and visibility across Kubernetes deployments, we can help enterprises make a better business case for the shift to cloud-native and avoid overspending for those already in production."

"CIOs and ITDMs have to prove business value when going cloud-native and embarking on a migration path, but they have to solve for new ways of managing governance, cost, and complexity," said Florian Leibert, cofounder of Mesosphere and advisor to Replex. "Replex makes it simple for CIOs, finance, and DevOps teams to always know how many resources are being consumed, where, and at what price, so they can rightsize for optimal efficiency and savings."

Replex has raised $4.15 million in seed investment by Entrepreneurs Investment Fund, eValue, and EnBW New Ventures, High-Tech Gruenderfonds (HTGF) and Technologiegruenderfonds Sachsen (TGFS). Advisors include Florian Leibert, Mesosphere cofounder, and Ed Baum, former VP of Cloud Platform Services at Cisco. It is currently a member of the Alchemist Accelerator. To learn more about Replex, please visit www.replex.io.

ABOUT REPLEX

