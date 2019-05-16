TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust has today declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 11.0p per ordinary share to be paid on 28 June 2019 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 7 June 2019.

This represents an increase of 25.7% over the first interim dividend paid last year and reflects a rebalancing exercise between the size of the three interim dividends and the final dividend. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances the Board is hoping to recommend an increase in the total dividend for the year as a whole of approximately 10%.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 6 June 2019.

Investec Asset Management Limited

Secretary

16 May 2019