Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Acquires B&D Residential Manufactured Housing Community

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced the acquisition of B&D Residential manufactured housing community.

The 97-pad property is located in Chester, SC. This is the company's second acquisition during 2019 and ninth overall acquisition of manufactured housing communities. Manufactured Housing Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

