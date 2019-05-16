Join Brainomix at ESOC 2019 to Experience First-hand the Most Comprehensive Imaging Solution

e-Stroke Suite, developed by Brainomix, is a comprehensive clinical decision support software for the assessment of CT and MR scans of ischemic stroke patients

OXFORD, England, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-Stroke Suite revolutionizes the traditional imaging for stroke diagnosis by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning algorithms to provide best-in-class solutions to hospitals worldwide. Core components of the e-Stroke Suite include e-ASPECTS, e-CTA and e-Mismatch software which are in use in leading hospitals around the world.

Experience our new e-Stroke Suite Version 8, which includes features such as:

Automated large vessel occlusion (LVO) detection on CTA scans Mobile device viewing capability

Multi-phase CTA

Automated generation of vessel MIP images

Automated PDF case reports via email or DICOM

