BinckBank N.V.: Saxo Bank extends Offer Period for public offer until 31 July 2019; closing still expected in first half of Q3 of 2019

All required filings have been made and Regulatory Clearances process is on track

Amsterdam, the Netherlands / Copenhagen, Denmark - 16 May 2019

Saxo Bank will extend the Offer Period because the process to obtain the Regulatory Clearances is not yet completed. The extended Offer Period will end on 31 July 2019 at 17:40 hours CET (the Closing Date ).

BinckBank and Saxo Bank still expect to satisfy or waive all Offer Conditions for the completion of the Offer, in particular the Regulatory Clearances, on or before the extended Closing Date, assuming that at least 80% of the Shares are tendered under the Offer.

As already announced in the joint press release issued on 12 March 2019, it is expected that the Offer will be completed in the first half of Q3 of 2019.

Reference is made to the joint press release by BinckBank, the Offeror and Saxo Bank dated 12 March 2019, regarding the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the recommended public offer to the holders of all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of BinckBank. BinckBank and Saxo Bank hereby announce that Saxo Bank decided to extend the Offer Period until 31 July 2019 at 17:40 hours CET. This extension is in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer Memorandum and the provisions of Article 15 of the Decree.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2244611/886428.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

