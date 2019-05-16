Teleperformance received multiple awards from Great Place to Work in Central America and the Caribbean

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it was recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the best multinational companies to work for in the Central America and the Caribbean region by Great Place to Work. It was also named a Best Workplace in El Salvador and in the Dominican Republic for the sixth and fifth consecutive year, respectively.

According to Great Place to Work, the "Best Workplaces in Central America the Caribbean: Multinationals" generate excellent work environments and manage to sustain their organizational culture in a diversity of countries with different customs and characteristics, through policies and practices that are coherent and consistent with their cultural DNA.

"Certification as a great place to work is one more reason to be proud of belonging to the Teleperformance family. It relies on our employees' hard work and dedication to generating meaningful interactions every day, said Juan Ignacio Sada, CEO Nearshore Region. Their openness to share feedback and ideas motivates us to continuously improve, and inspires us to be the best company we can be, for our employees, our clients and our customers."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Committed and passionate people are absolutely essential in making a positive difference in everything we do and especially on each customer interaction. This is why providing a great work environment to our 300,000 strong family across the globe is a key part of our culture. I congratulate everyone on our teams in Central America and the Caribbean for their exceptional efforts to be recognized as a great workplace."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work, headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in 60 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, advisory services, workplace reviews and certification programs (such as the Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For published on Fortune Magazine), Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

