KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

16 May 2019

Keller Group plc ("the Company")

2019 AGM Results

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at Leonardo Royal St. Paul's Hotel, 10 Godliman Street, London EC4V 5AJ at 11:00am on Thursday, 16 May 2019.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting. The total voting rights (the issued share capital excluding Treasury Shares) on 14 May 2019 was 72,059,880. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total

Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the report and accounts 57,464,728 100.00% 195 0.00% 57,464,923 35,811 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 45,776,928 79.97% 11,466,440 20.03% 57,243,368 257,365 3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.9p per Ordinary Share 57,500,689 100.00% 45 0.00% 57,500,734 0 4 - To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 57,351,954 99.74% 148,385 0.26% 57,500,339 395 5 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration 57,476,674 99.99% 4,225 0.01% 57,480,899 19,835 6 - To elect Paula Bell 57,318,956 99.69% 178,566 0.31% 57,497,522 3,212 7 - To elect Baroness Kate Rock 56,979,506 99.10% 518,566 0.90% 57,498,072 2,662 8 - To elect Michael Speakman 57,018,180 99.17% 475,342 0.83% 57,493,522 7,212 9 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE 57,158,941 99.41% 338,698 0.59% 57,497,639 3,095 10 - To re-elect Mr James Hind 57,081,884 99.28% 416,305 0.72% 57,498,189 2,545 11 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist 57,067,319 99.25% 430,870 0.75% 57,498,189 2,545 12 - To re-elect Alain Michaelis 57,188,209 99.46% 309,980 0.54% 57,498,189 2,545 13 - To re-elect Nancy Tuor Moore 57,319,043 99.69% 179,146 0.31% 57,498,189 2,545 14 - To re-elect Dr Venu Raju 57,186,502 99.46% 311,687 0.54% 57,498,189 2,545 15 - To re-elect Dr Paul Withers 57,341,770 99.73% 152,419 0.27% 57,494,189 6,545 16 - Authority to allot shares 54,093,352 94.08% 3,404,837 5.92% 57,498,189 2,545 17 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 56,380,172 99.32% 387,447 0.68% 56,767,619 733,115 18 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 53,277,370 93.85% 3,490,249 6.15% 56,767,619 733,115 19 - Authority to buy back shares 57,048,745 99.44% 323,488 0.56% 57,372,233 128,501 20 - Authority to make political donations 55,312,331 96.20% 2,184,203 3.80% 57,496,534 4,200 21 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 55,584,442 96.67% 1,914,142 3.33% 57,498,584 2,150

Prior to the AGM, ISS proxy advisors recommended that shareholders vote against Resolution 2 (To approve the Directors' remuneration report) due to the number of shares awarded to Executive Directors in 2019 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan not being scaled back in recognition of the fall in the Company's share price during 2018.

We have engaged with a large number of our major shareholders in recent weeks, and would like to thank them for giving us the opportunity to speak to them ahead of our AGM. As a result, the Remuneration Committee has undertaken that, at the time of vesting of the 2019 award it will make a determination as to whether to use its discretion to reduce vesting levels as appropriate. The Remuneration Committee has also determined that should the share price at the time of the 2020 grant not be materially higher than that on which the 2019 grants were awarded, the 2020 awards will be scaled back from those awarded in 2019.

The majority of our shareholders, including the Company's major shareholders, were supportive in their vote and we will continue to engage with shareholders on this subject going forward.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

